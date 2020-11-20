DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who police have described as a “serial killer” is accused of four murders in North Texas, including the death of Southern Methodist University (SMU) student Jaden Urrea.

Jeremy Harris, 31, has been linked to at least four deaths — three in Dallas and one in Celina — after his arrest earlier this week. He was taken into custody after police found a victim, 60-year-old Blair Carter, inside a burning home in Celina on Wednesday.

Now, Harris has been charged with three other murders in Dallas, which police described as random killings.

Police said Urrea, 19, was found lying on a street with a gunshot wound at the intersection of South Harwood Street and Jackson Street at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 31. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Urrea’s family said the 19-year-old had been at a Halloween party and was walking from the venue when the incident happened.

The other two murders happened on Nov. 14 within 30 minutes of each other, police said. Those victims were identified as 57-year-old Kenneth Jerome Hamilton and 36-year-old Adam Gautreau.

Hamilton’s death happened just after 9 p.m. near South Beckley Avenue and Clarendon Drive, while Gautreau’s happened about 30 minutes before at the intersection of Empire Central and N. Stemmons Freeway.

“In my opinion based on what we’ve seen so far, I believe that this is the definition of a serial killer. It’s random, there is no known association between victims and the complainant,” Dallas police Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez said.

Police were able to link the cases with Harris’ black Chevy SUV and with evidence found on his apartment. He was taken into custody at his apartment in Ellis County.

Harris is currently in Collin County jail on a $3 million bond.