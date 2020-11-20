Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Waybourn was tested last Saturday after he began showing symptoms on Nov. 13 and that results came back positive.
His case was described as “very mild,” according to the spokesperson.
The spokesperson said officials believe he may have gotten it from someone at the office. Three staff members who had been in close contact with Waybourn self-quarantined and were also tested. Those results came back negative.
Earlier this week, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and her husband, Tom, tested positive for COVID-19.
