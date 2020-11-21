CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A body was recovered from a pond in Cedar Hill Saturday morning, and police believe it matches the description of a man who has been missing for over a week.
Police said the body was recovered by the Cedar Hill Fire Department in the 1600 block of West Belt Line Road just after 7 a.m.
Although the Dallas County Medical Examiner will confirm the body’s identity, police said it matches the clothing and physical descriptions of Jorian Caldwell, who was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 13.
Police said Caldwell was last seen on foot in the 1700 block of Mansfield Road.
An intensive search was efforted by authorities through the week, with agencies such as the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Dallas Police Department assisting.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
