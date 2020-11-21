DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect who led officers on a chase through Dallas on Friday in a stolen vehicle faces multiple charges, including burglary and evading arrest, police said.
Efren Medina, 23, was arrested in the evening after he ran into an apartment building in the 3500 block of East Overton Road during the chase.
Police said the chase began after officers saw Medina burglarizing a vehicle in the 8300 block of South Lancaster Road just before 4 p.m. He then got into a Chevy Silverado and a chase ensued, police said.
According to police, Medina hit a squad car during the chase.
The chase eventually led to Medina abandoning the vehicle and running into the apartment building. He was later taken into custody without further incident.
Police said they later determined that the Silverado was stolen.
Medina was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, accident causing damage and evading arrest.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- Suspect Jeremy Harris, Described As Alleged ‘Serial Killer’ By Police, Accused In 3 Dallas Murders Including SMU Student Jaden Urrea
- With COVID-19 Cases Spiking, Fort Worth And Tarrant County Issue ‘Urgent Stay-At-Home Requests’
- Surveillance Images Released Of Suspect, Vehicle In Murder Of Dallas Rapper Mo3