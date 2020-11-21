DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 2,183 new COVID-19 cases, which is the fourth time this week it has reached a daily record high.

Saturday’s case count brings the total in the county to 117,151, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 442 of Saturday’s count are considered probable cases.

Dallas County reached previous daily record highs this week with 1,974 on Friday, Nov. 20, 1,860 new cases on Thursday, Nov. 19 and 1,831 on Monday, Nov. 16.

Health officials also reported nine more deaths, bringing that total to 1,184. All nine patients had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions. Their ages ranged from 40s to 80s.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 2,183 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 9 Deaths

Including 442 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/dvY7ByMDke — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) November 21, 2020

“For the week, we had a total of 49 deaths and an average of 1,557 new COVID positive cases a day,” county Judge Clay Jenkins said. “… As we approach Thanksgiving in this time of record spread, it is increasingly important that we take the doctors’ advice. We’ve now heard from the local doctors, President Trump’s task force, and the CDC all saying the same thing: celebrate Thanksgiving with those that you live with and forgo larger family get-togethers at this time of unprecedented spread. Stop interacting with crowds and consider grocery curbside pickup and delivery.

Tarrant County reported 1,368 new cases on Saturday, along with two new deaths. The totals in that county are now at 90,316 cases and 824 deaths.

MORE FROM CBSDFW