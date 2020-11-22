DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 1,862 new COVID-19 cases, a day after it added a daily record high of over 2,100 cases.

Sunday’s case count brings the total in the county to 118,962, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 51 of Sunday’s county are considered probable.

Dallas County reached four daily record highs last week with 2,183 on Sunday, Nov. 22, 1,974 on Friday, Nov. 20, 1,860 new cases on Thursday, Nov. 19 and 1,831 on Monday, Nov. 16.

One more death was also reported, bringing that total to 1,185. The patient was a Dallas woman in her 50s who was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

“As we approach Thanksgiving in this time of record spread, it is increasingly important that we take the doctors’ advice. We’ve now heard from the local doctors, President Trump’s task force, and the CDC all saying the same thing: celebrate Thanksgiving with those that you live with and forgo larger family get-togethers at this time of unprecedented spread. Stop interacting with crowds and consider grocery curbside pickup and delivery,” county Judge Clay Jenkins said Saturday.

Tarrant County added 1,537 new cases and six more deaths. The totals in that county are now at 91,853 cases and 830 deaths. Of the total cases, 10,253 are considered probable.

