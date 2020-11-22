DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 58-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the North Dallas area Saturday evening, police said.

Police said they responded to the incident just before 10:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Forest Land near Greenville Avenue. Arriving officers found the victim who had been hit in the westbound lane of traffic.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

According to police, a witness said they saw a vehicle fleeing the scene of the crash. A description of the vehicle has not yet been made available.

Police are investigating the incident as a failure to stop and render aid case.

