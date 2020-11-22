Comments
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb continues to impress as he made an incredible one-handed catch for a touchdown Sunday afternoon.
The catch came with just under five minutes left in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.
The touchdown put the Cowboys (2-7) up 13-7 in the game as they look to stay in contention in a wide-open NFC East division.
Lamb’s catch was his 46th reception and fourth touchdown of the season.