CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys, DFW Sports, Minnesota Vikings, NFL, touchdown

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb continues to impress as he made an incredible one-handed catch for a touchdown Sunday afternoon.

The catch came with just under five minutes left in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.

The touchdown put the Cowboys (2-7) up 13-7 in the game as they look to stay in contention in a wide-open NFC East division.

Lamb’s catch was his 46th reception and fourth touchdown of the season.

Comments

Leave a Reply