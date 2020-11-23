AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services [DSHS] released “guiding principles” on Monday, November 23 regarding how the state will distribute a COVID-19 vaccine once available. Texas officials said COVID-19 vaccines could be expected as early as December of this year.

But that all depends on FDA authorizations.

As of Monday, there are three companies that claim they have highly effective vaccines in the pipeline. One company, Phizer, has already applied for an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, others AstraZeneca and Moderna could soon follow.

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said late-stage trials showed its vaccine was up to 90% effective as it became the third major drug company to report late-stage results for a potential coronavirus vaccine.

United States officials said that a vaccine could start being administered to the public in some parts of the country as soon as 24 hours after authorization is given.

The timetable is not clear yet as to when a vaccine will be available in Texas.

A post on the FDA.gov web site on November 20 said, “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has scheduled a meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Dec. 10 to discuss the request for ’emergency use authorization’ of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.” Some speculate a decision could come soon after that meeting.

Texas officials said first responders and vulnerable populations will be prioritized.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel [EVAP], created by DSHS to make recommendations on vaccine allocation decisions has recommended, and the Texas Commissioner of Health John Hellerstedt has approved, health care workers likely to provide direct care for COVID-19 patients and other vulnerable residents to be the first group to receive the vaccine.

The EVAP will make recommendations on how and when to roll out vaccine to other critical groups.

The release also said Texas will initially allocate COVID-19 vaccines based on the following criteria:

Protecting health care workers who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it.

Protecting frontline workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy.

Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.

Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.

Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.

Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.

Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.

“These guiding principles established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will ensure that the State of Texas swiftly distributes the COVID-19 vaccine to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” said Governor Abbott. “This foundation for the allocation process will help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, protect the most vulnerable Texans, and safeguard crucial state resources.”

