IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Irving has added another way for people to get help in an emergency.
The Irving Fire Department announced on Twitter Monday, Nov. 23 it now has Text-to-911.
The City of Irving now has Text-to-911. If you can’t speak or can’t call and need help, you can send a text to 911 to get help.
Please remember to text the address of the emergency to us, and what kind of help you need.
Please also remember to call if you can. pic.twitter.com/YpUU9tuqTo
— Irving Fire Dept (@Irving_Fire) November 23, 2020
If for some reason a person in trouble can’t call or speak, they can simply text 911 to get help.
The city asks the person include the address where they emergency is happening and what kind of help is needed.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- Tarrant County DA Says Misdemeanor Marijuana Possession Charges May Be Dismissed
- North Texas Man Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Father In Bed
- Man Dressed As Security Guard Wanted For Burglary Of Plano Business