IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Irving has added another way for people to get help in an emergency.

The Irving Fire Department announced on Twitter Monday, Nov. 23 it now has Text-to-911.

If for some reason a person in trouble can’t call or speak, they can simply text 911 to get help.

The city asks the person include the address where they emergency is happening and what kind of help is needed.

