PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police are looking to identify and arrest a man who tried to steal cell phones from a businesses in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The suspect, dressed up as a security guard, got inside the building in the 6600 block of Excellence Way and used a key to enter a locked storage area.
Police said the suspect “packaged up several cell phones” before being confronted by an employee, at which point the suspect took off without the phones.
Police gave the following description in a news release:
The suspect is described as a white male, heavy set wearing a white and blue security guard uniform with hat, black gloves, duty belt and was driving a silver older model SUV, possibly a 2002-2005 Honda Pilot.
Anyone with information on the suspect can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 877-373-8477.
Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a person with a felony warrant or information that leads to a felony arrest and indictment.