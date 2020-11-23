FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The local disaster declaration from the virus is expected to be extended through February when Tarrant County commissioners meet Tuesday, Nov. 24.
An order requiring face coverings could also be extended through the winter.
County Judge Glen Whitley said last week he wanted to at least get through the holidays with that requirement. It can be cancelled at any point though if the virus situation improves.
Both orders are currently set to run out at the end of November if they are not extended.
Commissioners previously extended the order through the fall when virus cases had dropped from their summer high point.
The current extension comes as the virus had started spreading again, averaging just under 1,100 confirmed cases per day, for the week ending Nov. 14.
