FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – This holiday season, Texans can help provide meals for at-risk youth and families in need – all while supporting local restaurants.

On Monday, Nov. 23, Governor Greg Abbott announced a reboot of the Comfort Food Care Program, which began in March to support restaurants forced to limit or close services because of COVID-19.

“We had just celebrated our 20th anniversary in February, and it was very exciting,” said Holly Pils, owner of Boopa’s Bagel Deli in Fort Worth. “It was a triumphant kind of moment and then everything changed in March. And March, April, and May were really tough months. I had to cut my staff in half.”

Some restaurants in Texas won’t survive the pandemic.

“It’s heartbreaking really,” said Anna Tauzin with the Texas Restaurant Association. “About 14 to 15% of restaurants in the state have already closed and another 15 to 20% could close if they don’t receive some sort of state or federal support in the next six months.”

Boopa’s Bagel Deli has been able to keep the doors open thanks to loyal customers, online ordering, and curbside pick-up.

Pils is so grateful, she wants to give back.

“I’ve been blessed beyond belief in my life, and if someone’s hungry, I want to make sure they get fed,” she said.

Boopa’s is taking part in the governor’s Holiday Comfort Food Care Packages Program.

You can buy a holiday meal from ten restaurants in the Metroplex and it will be delivered to the home of a family in need, identified by community organizations that serve at-risk youth and child sex-trafficking victims.

It’s a way to support struggling businesses and struggling families, at the same time.

“So even though it is a win-win for restaurants and the families who need the food, it’s also kind of a win-win-win because the people that are donating, also feel good about where their money is going,” Tauzin said.

The program continues throughout the holiday season and likely into the new year.

