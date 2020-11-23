WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Garland man is in jail charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing his father multiple times.

Police said it happened shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 in the 1400 block of High Meadow Drive.

When officers got there they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they learned the victim was in bed asleep with his wife when the victim’s son, 32-year-old Ronald Bruce Kennedy Jr., entered the bedroom an attacked his father.

Ronald Kennedy Jr. (Garland PD)

Officers said they were told Kennedy Jr. was suffering from a mental health crisis.

As officers approached the victim to render aid, they were told his son was in the bathroom and still armed with the knife.

Officers were able to de-escalate the situation and take him into custody without further incident.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

No bond has been set on the son.

