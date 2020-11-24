WEATHER
NORTH TEXAS RAIN
Cold Front On The Way, Thanksgiving Looks To Be A Nice Day
Anne Elise's Tuesday weather forecast.
2 hours ago
Governor Abbott: Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Plan Ready For Possible December Activation
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services [DSHS] released "guiding principles" on Monday, November 23 regarding how the state will distribute a COVID-19 vaccine once available. Texas officials said COVID-19 vaccines could be expected as early as December.
2 hours ago
Cowboys Cancel Practice After 'Non-COVID Related Medical Emergency' With Staff Member
There is no word yet from the Dallas Cowboys which staff member is affected or what the emergency may have been.
2 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys Strength And Conditioning Coach Markus Paul Suffers 'Medical Emergency - Undergoing Medical Tests'
The Dallas Cowboys cancelled their Tuesday practice after Dallas Cowboys Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul suffered what the Cowboys described as a non-COVID-19 related medical emergency.
Dow Jones Tops 30,000 For First Time Ever
The Dow Jones crossed the 30,000 threshold for the first time ever Tuesday morning, fueled by news that suggests a more stable economy in the near future.
Gardening 101: Mulch Is The Forest Floor
Mulch is the magic that slowly turns our clay soils into a deep bed of rich soil.
Hurricane Iota Slams Ashore As Category 4 Storm Near Where Eta Made Landfall 2 Weeks Ago
Iota made landfall along the northeast Nicaragua Coast late Monday night as a strong Category 4 hurricane, packing winds of up to 155 mph.
Iota Strengthens To Strongest Hurricane Of The Atlantic Hurricane Season
As of late Monday morning, Hurricane Iota has strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane, making it the strongest hurricane and only Category 5 of this historic Atlantic hurricane season.
Kelli Finglass On CMT's 'Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Making The Team': 'Everyone Will Find Someone They Can Identify With'
The Cowboys are one of the most iconic franchises in sports and their cheerleaders are known worldwide. Kelli Finglass previews a new season of "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Making The Team" on CMT.
Rangers
MLB Excitement Continues In Texas As Dodgers Win World Series Game 5, Taking 3-2 Lead Over Rays
Baseball fans continue to break in the new Globe Life Field in Arlington as the roller-coaster 2020 World Series continues with, at times, heart clutching excitement and disbelief.
Mavericks
Mavericks Select Arizona Guard Josh Green With 18th Pick Of NBA Draft
The 6-6, 210-pound Australian brought size and athleticism to Arizona as a five-star freshman last year.
Stars
After Stanley Cup Finals Run Dallas Stars Center Tyler Seguin And Goaltender Ben Bishop Both Out For Surgery
After injuries and surgery, long recovery and rehabilitation times are ahead for two of the Dallas Stars best players -- Tyler Seguin and Ben Bishop.
Southwest Airlines Says Air Travel Recovery Could Be Fading As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Southwest Airlines cautioned Thursday that the tenuous recovery in air travel could be fading as coronavirus cases spike across the United States.
Alamo Drafthouse Auction
November 24, 2020 at 12:32 pm
More Info At The Following Links:
http://www.emovieposter.com/learnmore/?page=mondospecial
https://drafthouse.com/news/announcing-the-first-ever-mondo-archive-auction
