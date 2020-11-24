DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,716 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

That total includes 1,516 confirmed cases and 200 probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 120,999 cases (PCR test), including 1,197 confirmed deaths after seven more were announced Tuesday.

There is a cumulative total of 11,444 probable cases (antigen test), including 28 probable deaths.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is urging residents to share Thanksgiving with only those living under the same roof, to avoid catching or spreading COVID-19 in a larger gathering.

“As the CDC, President Trump’s Task Force, and our local doctors have said before, please limit your Thanksgiving get-togethers to those who live in your home and forgo in-person shopping experiences and crowds. Online shopping this year for the holidays is the far safer option,” Judge Jenkins said in a statement. “Similarly, curbside pickup for groceries and other items is far safer than going inside the store.”

Judge Jenkins tweeted a couple of graphics showing how being around more people increases the chances of infection for everyone in the group.

As you can see from the two graphics below, being around 10 people exposes you to a 35% risk that one of those 10 individuals is COVID-19 positive and can infect the group. pic.twitter.com/SyoZG3InS5 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) November 24, 2020

“This is a time for community sacrifice and patriotism as we reflect on what we are thankful for,” Judge Jenkins said.

