DENTON, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton Mayor Chris Watts has been diagnosed with COVID-19 city officials said Tuesday, November 24 in a press release.
Watts said he is currently receiving medical care and that he began a self-quarantine after being notified of a potential exposure.
“I ask everyone in our community to continue to treat this virus seriously and take all necessary precautions over the Thanksgiving holiday to protect your loved ones and help stem the spread of this virus,” said Watts in the press release.
Watts tested positive for COVID-19 over a week ago.
“Mayor Watts’ performance of his official duties is expected to be limited as he continues to receive care and recuperate from the illness,” officials said in the press release. “On behalf of the City Council, City staff, and entire Denton community, we wish Mayor Watts good health and a speedy recovery.”
Officials said they plan not to release any additional details at this time.
