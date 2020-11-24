GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Texas Food Bank hosted its final mobile food distribution ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Hundreds of families showed up to take advantage on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The line wrapped around Central Park Church of God in Garland.

Volunteer Allan Montejano arrived bright and early ready to get to work.

“I think it’s awesome helping people out and helping people in need,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot more cars.”

“Today actually happens to be one of our larger distributions,” NTFB Senior Manager of Community Partner Relations Reid Ainsworth said.

NTFB helped around 1,000 families, each going home with a 30-pound box of food.

“We’ve been receiving different types of food donations from the federal government. It’s actually part of the CFAP program – the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.”

Ainsworth said it’s a much needed help as the food bank sees record demand.

“Typically, we’ve been averaging 11 and 12 million meals per month,” he said. “On an average month, in a non-coronavirus year, we’d probably would be in the 7 to 8 million per month – so it’s been a dramatic increase.”

“People are losing jobs and kids staying at home,” Montejano said. “They need more groceries. You don’t really see what they’re going through, but for them it means everything to them.”

The North Texas Food Bank is in need of monetary donations. Just $1 can provide three meals. They are also in need of volunteers.

