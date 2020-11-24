Col. Al Jones Named Arlington's New Police ChiefArlington City Manager Trey Yelverton has appointed Col. Al Jones, a 25-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, as the City of Arlington’s new police chief,

1 hour ago

COVID-19's Second Surge Is Here, Experts SayNorth Texas hospital officials believe things could get worse in the weeks ahead.

1 hour ago

Elaborate Scheme Scams 'Thousands Of Consumers' And Toy Company Little TikesTexans are heading into the holiday season and Covid-19 numbers are on the rise again. It's the perfect combination for fraudsters.

2 hours ago