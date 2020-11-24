Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man captured on home surveillance video stealing patio furniture off someone’s front porch.
It happened on Saturday, Nov. 7 around 2:30 a.m.
Police said the suspect walked onto the victim’s porch in the 1900 block of Melbourne Ave. and grabbed the furniture that was on it, and walked off.
The video shows him grabbing what appears to be two, wooden rocking chairs.
Anyone who knows the identity of this suspect or has any information about the theft is asked to contact Detective J. Lewis at 214-671-0635.
WATCH VIDEO HERE
MORE FROM CBSDFW