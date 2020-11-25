Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were shot outside an apartment complex in Plano Wednesday night, Nov. 25.
It happened just after 8:00 p.m. in the 6900 block of Bishop Road just south of The Shops at Legacy.
The two victims were rushed to a hospital – one in critical condition, the second seriously wounded.
Police said the shooting happened in the street.
No word yet what led up to the violence.
There is no one in custody at this point.
Police said they don’t believe there’s a threat to the public as this appears to be an isolated incident.
