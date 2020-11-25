DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It is a public plea for a family suffering through unimaginable misery.

“We know we are not the only ones who lost people this week, but I want justice for my daughter,” Marcela Diaz explained through a stream of tears Wednesday morning, Nov. 25.

Diaz is the mother of Diana Resendiz, a Dallas mother of three shot to death last Sunday evening near her mother’s Southeast Dallas house.

Resendiz was killed moments after a gunman also killed her father, Raul Carillo Resendiz.

The family had just ended a birthday gathering for one of Diaz’ grandchildren.

“It was dark. I heard yelling, then gunshots. I don’t want other people to feel like I feel right now. didn’t think this could happen to my family,” Diana Resendiz’ husband Jorge Suarez said.

Dallas Police responded to the 2800 block of Kirven Drive at 8:30 p.m.. Police have said at least one gunman approached the elder Resendiz.

After shooting him, daughter Diana tried to follow the suspect in her car.

Two blocks way, she was found with fatal injuries from at least one gunshot. The double killing has garnered no suspects so far, so the family is now appealing to the public for assistance.

“I know somebody knows something. We are good people. We did nothing wrong to anybody. If you know something, speak for my daughter, and my daughter’s dad. Please help us find these people,” Diaz begged.

Dallas police have video of what believe is a 4-door Honda Civic with black rims.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for up to $5000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for the double killing.

