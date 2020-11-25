GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police cruiser dash cam video caught a close call involving a couple of Grand Prairie police officers and a driver who fell asleep behind the wheel.
It happened on Saturday, Nov. 21.
The officers had pulled over to block traffic for a stranded driver who had a flat tire.
Moments later, a van crashed into one of the officer’s cruisers.
The van flipped and skidded, sending sparks flying.
The police SUV was hit, then slammed into a stopped vehicle.
No one was hurt.
WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:
If you travel this holiday season, PLEASE be careful on the road. Your life may not be the only life on the line. #MoveOver #SlowDown https://t.co/a9LJllnOCF pic.twitter.com/092W3mqrxM
— Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) November 25, 2020
MORE FROM CBSDFW