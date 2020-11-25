UPDATEConfirmed Tornado Touchdown in Arlington Texas Tuesday Night | Gallery | Video
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police cruiser dash cam video caught a close call involving a couple of Grand Prairie police officers and a driver who fell asleep behind the wheel.

It happened on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The officers had pulled over to block traffic for a stranded driver who had a flat tire.

Moments later, a van crashed into one of the officer’s cruisers.

The van flipped and skidded, sending sparks flying.

The police SUV was hit, then slammed into a stopped vehicle.

Smashed Grand Prairie Police SUV (credit: Grand Prairie PD)

No one was hurt.

