'This Is The Worst Thanksgiving Of My Life': Arlington Mechanic Watches Shop Crumble During Tornado“We had already been struggling because of corona (virus). We got the good days and the bad days, but this is the worst day,” Joanna Ulloa said.

'It's A New Start': Richardson Couple Moves Into Newly-Built Home 1 Year After Tornado Destroyed HouseRex and Susie Browne have a lot to celebrate this Thanksgiving. They once again have a home of their own.

Confirmed Tornado Touchdown in Arlington Texas Tuesday NightThree people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and dozens of families have been displaced.