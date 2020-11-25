FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health blasted out a text message to the hundreds of thousands of people in their database on Wednesday, Nov. 25 concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and Thanksgiving celebrations.
It began saying it was an urgent message as COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly rise in the area.
“Health officials urge you to stay home except for essential activities,” it said while reminding people to wear a face mask when they’re out in public.
“For the upcoming holiday season, do not attend gatherings other than with our immediate household members,” the message said.
It also told people to monitor themselves for symptoms, to isolate if they have any and get tested.
Under a new executive order from Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, face coverings are going to be required inside Tarrant County businesses through February of 2021.
