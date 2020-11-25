DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Medical Association has created a new guide ranking holiday-related activities by how risky they are for contracting COVID-19.

The scale goes from 1 to 10, with 10 being the riskiest for contracting COVID-19.

“Being a member of the task force that put this together, the basic criteria that we used was *Is the activity indoor or outdoor? *What is the normal number of individuals involved in said activity? and *What’s the normal behavior pattern with these activities?,” Dallas County Medical Society President Dr. Mark Casanova said.

According to the guide, having a Thanksgiving dinner with your immediate family is listed as a 2 risk factor.

Attending a tree lighting… 4.

Attending a holiday parade… 6.

Shopping in person on Black Friday… 8.

And attending a New Years party in person… 10.

Medical professionals point out you can do a lot of these activities that are listed on the chart as high risk virtually.

“Celebrating NYE together.. I mean people just watch the NYE ball drop anyways right so just do it from your house this year, with a group of people, on FaceTime or whatever,”

UNT HSC Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Dr. Tyson Garfield said.

“Is it a sacrifice? Absolutely. Are we giving up a lot? Absolutely. But we’re doing that for health and welfare,” Dr. Casanova said.

