ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Some small business owners in Arlington spent Wednesday, Nov. 25 salvaging what was left of their shops after Tuesday night’s EF-2 tornado.

Many say they were already struggling from the pandemic.

Joanna Ulloa has owned Ulloa Monster Place, a car mechanic shop since 2015.

On Tuesday night, she stuck out the storm inside and watched her shop crumble before her eyes.

She now says, she can’t afford to fix it.

“We had already been struggling because of corona (virus). We got the good days and the bad days, but this is the worst day,” Ulloa said. “This is the worst Thanksgiving of my life.”

Most of the cars she repairs are from all over the Metroplex.

Now she says she’s unsure what to tell customers as most are stuck under debris.

Other shops in the area, are also facing similar damage.

The Burger Box still has a car crushed in the drive-thru, while Safe-Lite Auto placed boards on their windows Wednesday morning.

Ulloa says the timing couldn’t be worse.

“I just can’t take it, it’s too much. It’s too much on me. Like mentally, my head is bad. How are we going to get anything done?” Ulloa said.

