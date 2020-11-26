Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were shot while sitting inside a vehicle at an apartment complex in Plano Wednesday evening.
The incident happened just after 8 p.m. in the 6900 block of Bishop Road, just south of The Shops at Legacy.
Police said the two victims were shot during a drug transaction that went astray.
The two victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are not known at this time.
A suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested for the incident.
MORE FROM CBSDFW