PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were shot while sitting inside a vehicle at an apartment complex in Plano Wednesday evening.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. in the 6900 block of Bishop Road, just south of The Shops at Legacy.

Plano shooting scene outside apartment complex (CBS 11)

Police said the two victims were shot during a drug transaction that went astray.

The two victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are not known at this time.

A suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested for the incident.

