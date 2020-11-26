CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two starting offensive linemen for the Dallas Cowboys went to the locker room with injuries on the team’s first drive of Thursday’s game.

Left tackle Cameron Erving suffered a knee injury and went straight back to the locker room with 10:44 left in the first quarter. The same happened several plays later to veteran Zack Martin, who was helped off the field with a calf injury.

The Cowboys announced Erving would be questionable to return. Martin was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Martin was moved from guard to right tackle to replace struggling rookie Terence Steele.

Tackle Brandon Knight replaced Erving, while Steele subbed in for Martin.

This is a developing story and will be updated

