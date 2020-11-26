ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two starting offensive linemen for the Dallas Cowboys went to the locker room with injuries on the team’s first drive of Thursday’s game.
Left tackle Cameron Erving suffered a knee injury and went straight back to the locker room with 10:44 left in the first quarter. The same happened several plays later to veteran Zack Martin, who was helped off the field with a calf injury.
The Cowboys announced Erving would be questionable to return. Martin was ruled out for the rest of the game.
First offensive possession of the game @dallascowboys lose both today’s starting tackles and that includes 6 time pro bowler #ZackMartin. Rough way to start the game #WASvsDAL #Thanksgiving2020 @CBSDFW @CBS11Sports
— keith russell (@krussellcbs11) November 26, 2020
Martin was moved from guard to right tackle to replace struggling rookie Terence Steele.
Tackle Brandon Knight replaced Erving, while Steele subbed in for Martin.
This is a developing story and will be updated