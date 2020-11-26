DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman suspected of drunk driving was arrested after a crash that killed her passenger in Dallas early Thursday, police said.
Police said the 27-year-old suspect, who has not yet been identified, was traveling southbound in the 11800 block of the North Central Expressway service road with a 33-year-old front passenger, identified as Stephania Ruiz, at around 12:20 a.m.
According to police, the driver left the roadway, hit a light pole and then eventually crashed into a concrete bridge support.
Police said Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to a hospital, where police said she was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
The driver was arrested for intoxication manslaughter. She has not yet been booked into jail as she continues to receive treatment for her injuries, according to police.
MORE FROM CBSDFW