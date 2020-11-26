(CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas musical group has found a way to keep the show going during the pandemic. Vocal Majority has entertained audiences around Christmas time for nearly 40 years.

Like many traditions during the age of COVID-19, this year’s concert will be going virtual.

“Once we got to the core of it for us, to be able to do it live in the moment even though we’ll be on computer screens and speakers, it’s really important to us,” said Vocal Majority’s musical director, Greg Clancy.

Before the pandemic, the all-volunteer group of over 100 men would get together in a big room for rehearsals. Now, creativity is hitting a high note.

Vocal Majority is breaking down into several small groups. The men in masks are having socially distanced rehearsals for the first time in 8 months. Those rehearsals are happening in parking lots across North Texas.

Clancy said, “To be able to come together in some form is awesome. But, to be able to hear the guys sing even though it was a few of them here and a few of them there and we were spread out, it was a really happy fulfilling moment.”

If there’s a silver-lining during this time, Vocal Majority’s virtual performance will be able to reach well beyond North Texas.

“We’re going to be able to do it in times that can reach people in Europe, Australia and all around the world,” said Clancy.

Those performances will happen on Saturday, Dec. 12. It is free to sign up to watch the concert.

Click here to register