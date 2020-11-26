ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With travel plans canceled and no family on their way over, new volunteers found themselves with time Thursday morning to help distribute holiday meals, knowing there would also be new recipients in need.

Cars lined up for hours around Mission Arlington, packing dozens of prepared meals for delivery to hotels, apartments and houses.

The Mission provided meals for more than 6,000 families last year. New volunteers like Traci Randermann said she knew there would be more people by themselves this year, for the same reasons that allowed her to have time to during the morning.

“Just cause we’re staying at home, not getting with family, so we had an opportunity to do something else,” she said.

John Mendez, who said he and his family try to attend the distribution annually, said it was an encouraging turnout, especially considering Arlington had an immediate need early in the week when an EF-2 tornado hit the city.

“I mean you had a community step up and it’s still running smoothly,” he said. “So it’s phenomenal to see. Great place to be living.”

Cleanup was continuing Thursday at apartments along Pioneer Parkway that were hit by the storm. The Red Cross said late Wednesday it was still assisting about two dozen families whose homes were damaged.

