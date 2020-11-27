Comments
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 183 in Irving Friday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 3:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near Story Road.
Police are currently on the scene and have shut down the westbound lanes as they investigate.
Police have not yet said what may have caused the crash, but the incident involved an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles. The deceased victim was a 57-year-old man who was in an SUV, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
