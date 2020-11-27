MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Just weeks after being elected constable of Collin County Precinct 1, retired Deputy Sheriff Mike Vance has died after battling a “short illness,” officials said Friday.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said Vance was a 34-year veteran peace officer who retired in 2019. He then campaigned and was elected in the Nov. 3, 2020 general election as constable of Precinct 1.

The sheriff’s office did not say the exact cause of Vance’s death.

“Mike was a good and valued friend and leader who always set the right example for others to follow. We appreciated Mike for his endless kindness, his courage and his faith in God. Mike was a solid lawman who earned the respect of all that worked with and for him over his long and distinguished career at the Collin County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook.

Funeral services are pending and further information will be released by the sheriff’s office when available.