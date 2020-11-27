FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Ravens has been moved from next Thursday to Monday, Dec. 7, as Baltimore deals with an outbreak of COVID-19 within the team.

The Ravens were scheduled to play on Thanksgiving Day against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but an outbreak forced the game to be delayed to Sunday afternoon. However, now the NFL has decided to push that game further to Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. CT.

The league said if the Ravens-Steelers game is able to be played on that Tuesday, then the Cowboys-Ravens game, which was scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, will be played at 4 p.m. CT on Dec. 7.

According to the league, the Monday night matchup between the Cowboys and Ravens would be broadcast on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the NFL said in a statement.

According to multiple reports, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is among several players who tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Earlier this week, linebacker Pernell McPhee joined running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WJZ reports Baltimore defensive end Jihad Ward, defensive end Calais Campbell, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skua were also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As for the Cowboys, the team will now have some extra days to get ready for Baltimore after coming off a brutal loss to the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving Day.