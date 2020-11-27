Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A security guard and one other person were injured outside of a club in Dallas Friday after a suspect drove by and started shooting, police said.
Police said they responded to the Tiger Cabaret on East RL Thornton, where arriving officers found the victims with gunshot wounds.
According to police, the security guard and the other adult victim were standing outside when the shooting began.
Police said both were transported to a hospital. The security guard’s injury is considered non-life-threatening as he was shot in the foot. The other victim, who was shot in the back, is in unknown condition following surgery.
Police are investigating the incident and have not yet determined a motive.
MORE FROM CBSDFW