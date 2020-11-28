DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 982 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, which are from Wednesday afternoon. Thursday, Friday and Saturday cases will be reported tomorrow, Nov. 29.

The newest case count brings the total in the county to 122,923, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Of the 982 cases, 243 of them are considered probable.

Four more deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 1,204. The four patients had all been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions. Their ages ranged from 60s to 80s.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, daily case counts were not reported on Thursday and Friday. County Judge Clay Jenkins said Nov. 29’s count will represent cases from Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“Testing generally goes down on holiday weekends and we expect the numbers will be more representative of the situation on the ground by mid-week,” Jenkins said. “Overall, I believe Dallas County residents took the health community’s warnings and advice to heart and there was less gathering and less going to crowded spaces for this holiday. We will be able to tell to what extent we saw a spike from the Thanksgiving weekend beginning one to two weeks after it is over. This is due to the latency period for the virus and the onset of symptoms.”

