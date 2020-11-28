Comments
HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after police said they found him with a gunshot wound in a neighborhood in Hurst Saturday morning.
Police said they responded to the 1600 block of Eastridge Court at around 9:15 a.m. and found the 31-year-old victim.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.
Police said an investigation led them to an address in the 300 block of Pleasantview Drive, where they found the alleged shooter.
Further information on the shooting has not yet been released as police continue to investigate. Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 817.788.7156.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- Texas Counties Issue Curfews Through Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend To Limit Spread Of COVID-19
- Texas Non-Profit Nears Milestone Of 100 Miles Worth Of Ramps For Residents In Need
- Experts To Look At Next 2 Weeks To See If Residents Heeded Warnings On Thanksgiving Gatherings