FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One pedestrian was killed and another was critically injured after they were hit by an SUV that was involved in a rollover crash in Fort Worth Friday evening, police said.
The incident happened at the intersection of Rosedale Street and Evans Avenue.
Police said an SUV on Rosedale Street ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection. During this time, police also said two pedestrians were crossing the street on Rosedale.
According to police, the crash caused the SUV to flip and hit the two pedestrians.
One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. The two victims have not yet been identified.
The driver of the SUV was not injured. Further information on the incident was not released as police continue to investigate.
