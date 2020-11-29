DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported a total of 3,303 new COVID-19 cases for the past three days, along with six more deaths.

Because the county did not report cases on Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after, those numbers were added to Sunday’s count. The new case count brings the total in the county to 126,006, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Health officials said 220 of the 3,303 cases are considered probable.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 3,303 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 6 Deaths

Including 220 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/uzvQqEbQhP — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) November 29, 2020

Six more deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 1,209. The six patients had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions. Their ages ranged from 40s to 90s.

County Judge Clay Jenkins said he believes less people were tested during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend due to testing facilities being closed.

“When you spread that out over the three days, it’s actually a lower number than we’ve been averaging for the last week and probably indicates less people getting tested as most testing facilities were closed Thursday and Friday,” Jenkins said. “We’ll have more accurate numbers again on Tuesday and Wednesday and begin to see any effects from the Thanksgiving holiday by next Friday and into the weekend with a full realization of any uptick manifesting itself by the following weekend.”

Tarrant County added 1,305 new cases on Sunday, but those are from Wednesday afternoon. Due to the holiday weekend, the county said it would update case numbers from Thursday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 29, on Monday, Nov. 30. The county’s total is now at 97,294.