EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas health officials reported 6,041 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 48 more deaths.
The pandemic continued to put pressure on the state’s medical infrastructure with more than 8,600 Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
In hard-hit El Paso, Mayor Dee Margo said there are signs the virus’ weeks-long surge might be plateauing. Area hospitals are at 79% capacity, with open bed space “we haven’t had in some time,” the Republican mayor told CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday.
The El Paso and San Antonio areas are under partial curfews through Monday morning, as local leaders try to limit the virus’ spread during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Texas health officials have recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 cases and 21,357 fatalities. The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.
In Dallas County, health officials reported 3,303 total cases from the past three days as they didn’t report daily counts on Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
