AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated annuitized $9 million for the Lotto Texas drawing held on Saturday, Nov. 28 was purchased at 7-Eleven #606, located at 1733 Brown St., in El Paso.
The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (9-13-17-20-26-28).
The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $7,637,969.88 before taxes.
The prize has not yet been claimed.
The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.
“We look forward to meeting the latest Lotto Texas jackpot winner,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize.”
The winning Lotto Texas jackpot started as an advertised $5 million prize for the drawing on Oct. 3.
