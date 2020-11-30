ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – First handshakes and hugs.

Now Santa’s lap is another form of close contact that’s too risky this holiday season due to the coronavirus.

But a popular North Texas Santa started something new online to help kids still get their wish lists to Santa.

Instead of zooming to the nearest mall, Clair Ossain, is a Santa just on Zoom.

Ossain has been playing for a decade that also included a battle with cancer.

He says he’s healthy now but his immune system is still weak.

That along with the spread of COVID-19, threatened to derail his favorite time of the year, when he gets to see the smiles he puts on the faces of children at malls and stores around Collin County.

But his family came up with the idea for online visits with Santa through Zoom that, for a fee, offer 15 minutes of one on one time from home that protects Ossian as well as the kids who are excited to visit with him.

“Zoom is almost the perfect medium for this. It’s high quality. It’s perfect vision and sound. It isn’t sitting on Santa Claus‘ lap… It’s the best I can do,” said Ossain.

The cost is $35 for 15 minutes of online time.

Parents who want to schedule visits for their kids can book them here.