DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the fourth straight day, the number of Covid-19 hospitalizations has exceeded the North Texas region’s total hospital capacity.

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services showed Monday, Nov. 30, it was 16.13%.

Records also showed Monday that the number of people hospitalized in North Texas hospitals reached its highest level yet, 2,435.

State data showed the number of hospitalizations it first rose above 15% of total hospital capacity in the region Friday, Nov. 27, and has continued to stay above that number since.

Governor Greg Abbott has previously said in an Executive Order that if those numbers continue to exceed 15% for seven days in a row, then business openings will have to be scaled back — mostly from 75% occupancy to 50% occupancy.

Bars would have to close too, except those that operate as restaurants with more than 51% of their sales as food.

They would have to have 50% occupancy inside their establishments, just like restaurants.

Health leaders like Dallas County Medical Society President Dr. Mark Casanova are closely watching the number of people being treated for Covid-19 in North Texas hospitals.

“As a region, and as a state, we are all taxed,” he said.

Dr. Casanova said as a result, hospitals can no longer shift patients between facilities to relieve those with the highest caseloads.

“In the spring and summer, there was a theoretical possibility that we could transfer patients from one institution to another. But that is really limited now as all institutions are filling up with not just Covid patients, but individuals who are sick.”

Dr. Casanova said they also can’t transfer health care teams between hospitals anymore and that there aren’t many visiting professionals left to deploy.

So they’re considering another idea. “Calling physicians out of retirement or volunteer physicians who may be able to serve in different roles. So for example, outpatient physicians who now may be able to serve in the inpatient setting is being looked at.”

Now that Thanksgiving is over, health leaders strong suggest those who traveled during the holiday weekend to get tested for Covid-19 — particularly those who are most at risk.

The U.S. Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx said on CBS Face The Nation Sunday, “If you’re over 65 or you have comorbidities and you gathered at Thanksgiving, if you develop any symptoms, you need to be tested immediately because we know that our therapeutics work best, both our antivirals and our monoclonal antibodies, work best very early in disease.”

Dr. Casanova said even those without symptoms should get tested at a certain time.

“What many can do is consider testing at a three to five day range after returning home or after they engaged in activities with other individuals who they don’t live with.”

He also suggested that anyone who was in a high-risk situation with multiple people not wearing masks in a confined indoor space should not only get tested, but also quarantine for 14 days.

