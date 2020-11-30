LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Often civil servants have to step out of ‘their lane’ to truly protect and serve… and that’s exactly what some police officers in North Texas did to help a family in danger.

Police officers in Lake Worth say they were in the “right place, at the right time” when they saw smoke and flames coming from the roof of a house.

Police say it was just after 1:00 a.m. when officers saw the burning house and rushed to see if anyone was inside. Once at the property, officers found a family sleeping and was able to wake them and get everyone safely out of the house in the eastern portion of the city.

Flames were shooting from the roof of the house as officers notified the City Of Lake Worth Fire Department while evacuating the family and their pets.

Firefighters were able to put the blaze out and no one was injured.

