PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Allen business man charged with murder after allegedly staging his client, James “Jim” Seegan’s suicide, was back in court on a separate case of federal wire fraud violations.

Keith Todd Ashley, 48, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Sherman on Nov. 12, 2020, charging him with six counts of wire fraud.

Ashley was arrested on Nov. 13, 2020 and appeared in federal court Monday, Nov. 30 for a detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly C. Priest Johnson, which he waived.

According to the indictment, from December 23, 2013 through May 14, 2020, Ashley, as owner and chief executive officer of KBKK, LLC, devised and executed a scheme to defraud investors of approximately $1.1 million. Specifically, Ashley would solicit money from investors for purported investments that he represented were without risk. In reality, Ashley was diverting these investment funds for his own use.

If convicted, Ashley faces up to 20 years in federal prison. The United States is also seeking forfeiture in the amount of $1.143 million.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Carrollton Police Department are investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Rattan is the prosecutor.

During the course of the investigation, detectives also identified several other victims of a “Ponzi”-type scheme Ashley allegedly orchestrated.

Anyone with information related to these crimes is asked to call their tip line at (972) 466.9133 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.

