ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 50-year-old man, who Arlington police described as a “Grinch,” is in jail after allegedly stealing the Salvation Army bucket at Walmart on South Cooper.
Anthony C. Capasso was armed with a knife when he fled from the store’s loss prevention officer around noon on Monday, Nov. 30. He was arrested in a business parking lot nearby the Walmart in the 4800 block of S. Cooper St.
Police recovered the red bucket, used to hold donations, along with a stolen backpack.
Arlington Police public information officer Jesse Minton said Capasso may be homeless despite providing police with a Mansfield address.
Capasso faces a charge of Aggravated Robbery.
