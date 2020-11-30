Comments
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.OM) – Some Mansfield residents lost power and their cable for several hours on Monday, Nov. 30 after a stolen SUV struck a utility pole.
Mansfield Police said they took “several suspects into custody” after they were found in a stolen SUV around 1:00 p.m.
Police said all the suspects are juveniles.
Police said they were joy-riding when they lost control and struck a utility pole and another driver near Matlock and Fairhaven.
After the crash, several of the suspects attempted to run away but were quickly caught by officers.
The people in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The power and cable is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m., police said.
