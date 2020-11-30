NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – November 30 is Cyber Monday and this year, the National Retail Federation predicts online and non-store sales will increase between 20- and 30% from last year.

After a hard start to the year, small, local businesses are hoping to see the boost.

“Most retailers like myself, we count on this weekend to actually carry us though the holiday season,” Renew Beauty Founder & Owner

Louise Proulx said. “I really encourage people to shop local. It just means so much to us. It keeps us in business and we appreciate the loyalty and support.”

Louise Proulx, founder and owner of Renew Beauty, had to close her store for three months earlier this year due to the shutdown. It was during this time that she and so many other small business owners affected by the pandemic had to improvise.

“I actually had to pick up all of our product, set it all up in my garage and learn very quickly how to do an online store,” Proulx said.

Through social media, she updated her customers and showcased the services and products sold on the website. She said her website did so well that even after she reopened her shop, she kept it going. “We’ve already noticed just from this past weekend that our online sales are up substantially,” she said.

Shopper Danielle Horton expressed the feelings of many saying, “With everything that’s going on I think people are really trying to stay inside, stay safe.”