ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Annual Texas Rangers Holiday Toy Drive is moving to a virtual format this holiday season.

Starting Monday, Nov. 30, donations will be accepted here to benefit families in need.

This is the tenth consecutive year that the Texas Rangers have hosted a Holiday Toy Drive, and the first year to move the event to an online virtual format.

Rangers’ catcher Jose Trevino will serve as the honorary chair for the event.

Due to health and safety regulations, physical toy donations will not be accepted this year; however, fans may donate funds in any amount for the purchase of toys.

Donation levels range from $10, which will provide children’s books, to $250, which will provide bicycles.

Custom donation amounts are also available.

This year the Texas Rangers Toy Drive will benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, as well as Trevino’s Toy Drive which benefits West Side Helping Hand in Corpus Christi.

West Side Helping Hand is an Educational and Recreational Youth Center that serves students in Grades 1-6 who are from low income families in the Corpus Christi Area.

The Texas Rangers Toy Drive provides toys to children from low-income Tarrant County families during the holiday season.

The toy drive continues until Monday, Dec. 14.

Donation Levels:

· $10 Children’s Books

· $20 Age Appropriate Games

· $40 Baby Dolls, Nerf toys, RC Cars

· $100 Electronics

· $250 Bicycles

· $$$ Donation amount of your choice

