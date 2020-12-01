CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested two teenagers, one a juvenile, for a murder nearly two months ago.

Homicide investigators determined Edgar Nunez Laiaez, 17, and a 16–year old boy were responsible for killing Isidro Galvan-Cerda on October 10.

Edgar Nunez Laiaez (Dallas PD)

It happened at an apartment at 1258 Westmount Avenue just after 1:00 a.m..

Officers found Galvan-Cerda dead in the doorway, having been shot multiple times.

Homicide detectives determined at the time that two young Latin men were seen leaving in a red Ford Mustang.

Police have not said how the suspects knew the victim.

