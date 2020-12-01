Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested two teenagers, one a juvenile, for a murder nearly two months ago.
Homicide investigators determined Edgar Nunez Laiaez, 17, and a 16–year old boy were responsible for killing Isidro Galvan-Cerda on October 10.
It happened at an apartment at 1258 Westmount Avenue just after 1:00 a.m..
Officers found Galvan-Cerda dead in the doorway, having been shot multiple times.
Homicide detectives determined at the time that two young Latin men were seen leaving in a red Ford Mustang.
Police have not said how the suspects knew the victim.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- ‘They’re Moving The Goal Posts’: Big, Unexpected Tax Bill Could Be Coming For Small Business Owners Granted PPP Loans
- Family, Ennis Police Seek Justice For Alex Garcia, Shot To Death During Home Invasion Robbery
- Texas Parks And Wildlife Confirms First Documented Mountain Lion Sighting In Dallas County