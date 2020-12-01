ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ennis Police are trying to find the people responsible for a deadly home invasion robbery in late October.
Police said in the early morning hours of Oct. 24, officers responded to the Townhouse Apartments at 1001 Biloxi.
There they found 30-year-old Alex “Arod” Garcia shot to death.
Police said multiple people forced their way into the apartment with weapons and one of them shot and killed Garcia.
Police said due to when the crime happened, the number of witnesses are limited.
The Ennis Police Department said it is following all leads and is asking for the public’s help to identify any and all persons responsible for the crime.
A reward is being offered by the family for information regarding this crime.
Garcia’s family shared the following poster:
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- North Texas Teen Arrested For Allegedly Committing 3 Aggravated Robberies In Less Than An Hour On Thanksgiving Day
- Cancer-Surviving North Texas Santa Moves Kids Meet Up Operation To Zoom During Pandemic
- Treasure Hunt: Dallas Record Store Owners Sift Through Million-Piece Collection In Search Of Valuable Items