ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ennis Police are trying to find the people responsible for a deadly home invasion robbery in late October.

Police said in the early morning hours of Oct. 24, officers responded to the Townhouse Apartments at 1001 Biloxi.

There they found 30-year-old Alex “Arod” Garcia shot to death.

Alex “Arod” Garcia (credit: Garcia family)

Police said multiple people forced their way into the apartment with weapons and one of them shot and killed Garcia.

Police said due to when the crime happened, the number of witnesses are limited.

The Ennis Police Department said it is following all leads and is asking for the public’s help to identify any and all persons responsible for the crime.

A reward is being offered by the family for information regarding this crime.

Garcia’s family shared the following poster:

Reward poster (credit: Garcia family)

